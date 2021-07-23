Banbury sixth formers volunteer for work in the community

Wykham Park Academy Sixth Form Students Harry Allard and Chris Brown at People's Park (Image from Wykham Park Academy)

The teenagers from Wykham Park Academy were split into two groups earlier this month to carry out the community service activities.

One set was assigned People’s Park where they had the responsibility of clearing rubbish or carrying out necessary maintenance work. The popular three-acre park, established in 1897, has a children’s play area an aviary, tennis courts and a war memorial.

The second set of helpers assisted with painting and fence work repairs at a local primary school, Harriers Academy, which like Wykham Park, is part of the Aspirations Academies Trust,

Wykham Park Academy Sixth Form student Adam Starkie, Rosie Troops and Aaron Speke at Harriers Primary School. (Image from Wykham Park Academy)

Both groups were given several days to complete their tasks.

Carly Berry, head of sixth form at Wykham, said the days spent helping the local community have allowed the students to gain valuable life skills that will be of benefit as they consider their next steps.

She added: ‘’One of our values in the sixth form at Wykham is giving back and the focus this brings on the community.

‘’Developing leadership skills in our sixth formers is important and this work in the community allows us to do that. They’ve also learnt how to collaborate and work as a team.

Wykham Park Academy Sixth Form students Elliott Parnell and Kieron O'Neill at People's Park (Image from Wykham Park Academy)