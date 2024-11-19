Banbury schools announce closures after Oxfordshire is hit by snow and ice
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Several schools in Banbury have been forced to close their doors today (November 19) due to the high risk of snow and ice.
Cherry Fields Primary School, Longford Park Primary School,The Grange Community Primary School, William Morris Primary School and Woodeaton Manor School have announced they will remain closed for the entire day.
Hornton Primary School has delayed opening until 10 am to allow nearby roads to clear and Bishop Loveday staff say they will make a weather assessment at 9.30 am to decide whether to open at 10 am or stay closed.
For more school closure updates, visit: https://www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/residents/schools/unplanned-school-closures
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.