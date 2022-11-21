Banbury schoolchildren get their creative juices flowing during writing competition

The winners were Fatima (Year 5 and 6 winner), Eddie (Year 3 and 4 winner) and Amara-Mae (Year 1 and 2 winner).

Banbury schoolchildren have been getting their creative juices flowing by taking part in writing competition at their school.

Pupils and staff at Hill View School were challenged to write a Halloween story of 300-500 words using some spooky images as inspiration.

The judging panel said they were overwhelmed with the number of entries that were submitted and were delighted to be joined by their friends from Banbury Writers’ Café to present prizes to the winners recently.

The winners were Fatima (Year 5 and 6 winner), Eddie (Year 3 and 4 winner) and Amara-Mae (Year 1 and 2 winner).

A spokesperson for Hill View School said: "A big congratulations goes to Fatima (Year 5 and 6 winner), Eddie (Year 3 and 4 winner), Amara-Mae (Year 1 and 2 winner) and Miss O’Connell (staff winner)."

Banbury Writers’ Café is a group of writers and authors who meet every two weeks to encourage and support each other in various writing endeavours. You can find them online at https://banburywriterscafe.wordpress.com or Twitter: @BanbWritersCafe

The winners were Fatima (Year 5 and 6 winner), Eddie (Year 3 and 4 winner) and Amara-Mae (Year 1 and 2 winner).