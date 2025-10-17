Banbury school wins national education awards

Staff and Students at Cherry Fields Primary School in Banbury are celebrating winning two awards, which go to the top-performing schools in the country based on national survey data.

The Edurio awards highlight excellence in specific areas, based on national survey data from the previous academic year. These awards recognise outstanding achievement and promote best practices across education.

The Parental Choice category celebrates schools that excel in creating meaningful partnerships with parents and carers, prioritising good communication and developing a strong and connected school community.

Cherry Fields Primary School has won both a national and a regional Edurio Parent Choice Award award.

Claire Robertson, headteacher at Cherry Fields Primary School, said: “We are delighted to be recognised in this way and to know the awards are based on national surveys is wonderful. Our parents and carers are at the core of our success as a school, and to win two parent choice awards makes us all feel very proud indeed.”

