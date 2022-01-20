Banbury school to remain closed due to burst water pipe

A water pipe which burst twice has led to the closure of a Banbury school until next week

Wykham Park Academy partially reopened on Thursday after a burst water pipe on its grounds led to the school's full closure on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Aspirations Academies Trust said: ''Wykham Park Academy will remain closed on Friday January 21st for the majority of students.

"Thames Water engineers have been unable to repair the leaking water pipe - once the pipe has been patched up in one section, it is simply leaking further along.

''The school will be open for those year 13 students who need to attend and there will be staff on-site to support them. Online learning will continue for all other year groups and students.

''We apologise once again to all parents and carers for the inconvenience this has caused and thank them for their understanding.''

Thames Water issued the following statement about the burst water pipe: "We’re sorry the school has been unable to open and appreciate this is very disruptive for staff, pupils and parents.

"There have been two bursts on a six inch-diameter water pipe and our engineers are working hard to maintain water supplies in the area before starting repairs. We’ll work as fast as we can to get everything back to normal as soon as possible.”