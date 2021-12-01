Banbury school teams up with local phone box library to spread festive cheer this Christmas

The children of St John’s Priory Prep School Banbury have teamed up with Banbury’s Phone Box Library, located outside the school on the corner of St John’s Road to spread festive cheer in the local community this Christmas.

The Christmas campaign involves the children of St John’s Priory School donating a Christmas story to the Banbury’s Phone Box Library each day during the lead up to Christmas.

The school have also given the phone box a Christmas makeover and decorated it with a giant Santa hat and handmade snowflake decorations. The children of St John’s Priory School have made special phone box Christmas decorations, which include the message ‘Don’t be alone this Christmas,’ and the telephone numbers of charities including Samaritans, Shelter and Childline for those in need of help and support over the festive season.

Tracey Wilson, headmistress of the school, said: “We know that for many people, Christmas can be a difficult time of the year. Many people face hardship and difficulty and so we wanted to give something back to the local community and bring a smile to people’s faces. We hope this will be the start of a long relationship with Banbury’s Phone Box Library.”