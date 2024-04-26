Banbury school takes part in Mini London Marathon challenge

After thousands of runners took to the streets of London for the 2024 edition of TCS London Marathon at the weekend, Year 1 and 2 children from St. Leonard's CE Primary School in Banbury took on the 'TCS Mini London Marathon in schools'.
By Amy RussellContributor
Published 26th Apr 2024, 12:26 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2024, 13:02 BST
The TCS London Mini Marathon event has taken place since 2020 with over 1 million children taking part.

To complete the mini marathon challenge, children had to run 13 laps of the school field to make up the 2.6 mile distance.

For the majority of KS1 children taking part at St. Leonard's, this was the furthest distance they've ever run and each one showed amazing determination, resilience and the rain showers in the middle of the event didn't dampen their spirits.

Definitely some future London marathon runners in the making!

