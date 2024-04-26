Banbury school takes part in Mini London Marathon challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The TCS London Mini Marathon event has taken place since 2020 with over 1 million children taking part.

To complete the mini marathon challenge, children had to run 13 laps of the school field to make up the 2.6 mile distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the majority of KS1 children taking part at St. Leonard's, this was the furthest distance they've ever run and each one showed amazing determination, resilience and the rain showers in the middle of the event didn't dampen their spirits.