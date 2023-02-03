Banbury school student becomes youth ambassador for Duke of England Award

North Oxfordshire Academy student Flav Covaci, 18, joins a cohort of just 35 other DofE participants and award holders who will advocate for young people within the charity and wider community throughout the year.

Together, the ambassadors will work to design and deliver campaigns and help shape the direction of the DofE with their expertise on the issues impacting young people across the UK.

Flav said: "What DofE did for me was give me that independence, the sense I oversaw what I was doing. It allows you to focus time purely on yourself, the time and space to push past your self-imposed boundaries, giving you back some control."Flav did his DofE Bronze at school where he wrote book reviews for his skills section, which makes up alongside physical, volunteering and an expedition the four sections of the award.