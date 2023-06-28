News you can trust since 1838
Banbury school staff member receives national award in 'recognition of outstanding contribution’

A Banbury primary school staff member was recognised for her ‘outstanding contribution to school life’ at a nationwide awards ceremony.
By Jack Ingham
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:29 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 10:29 BST

Alison Gordon, PA to the senior leadership team at Hanwell Fields Community School, was awarded the ‘Support Staff of the Year’, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the school over the past 13 years.

At the ceremony, Alison was praised for having taken on the role of interim business manager alongside her other responsibilities and was described as "an important voice in decision-making, always providing measured and clear advice to colleagues".

Speaking about her win, Alison said: "I was thrilled when I was given the news that I had won the Best in Everyone Award; however, it was certainly unexpected! Working at Hanwell Fields has always been enjoyable, and each day can be very different, but in a good way.

Hanwell Fields staff member Alison Gordon receiving her award from chief executive of United Learning Sir Jon Coles.Hanwell Fields staff member Alison Gordon receiving her award from chief executive of United Learning Sir Jon Coles.
Hanwell Fields staff member Alison Gordon receiving her award from chief executive of United Learning Sir Jon Coles.

"The pupils and my colleagues make it a very rewarding place to work, and I thank every one of them for making it so easy."

The United Learning’s Best in Everyone Awards 2023 ceremony, held at The Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Friday, June 23, gave the United Learning Trust an opportunity to celebrate exceptional students and staff from across the group’s schools.

Alex Pearson, head teacher at Hanwell Fields Community School, said: "I am sure Alison could have been up for this award every single year, but the fact she has taken on additional responsibility and executed the role so well makes her an outstanding candidate for the national award."

"Alison has seamlessly transitioned into the business manager role when the school needed her most, saving the school thousands of pounds and working hours in the process, and has done so with zero fuss and no complaints whilst maintaining her own high standards."

