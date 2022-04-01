Banbury school set to partially close due to drain sewerage issues
The two classes at the Banbury school will revert to online learning
Friday, 1st April 2022, 4:11 pm
Updated
Friday, 1st April 2022, 4:27 pm
A Banbury primary school is set to partially close due to drain and sewerage issues.
The partial closure at St John's Catholic Primary School in Avocet Way will only impact two year groups.
St. John's primary will need to partially close some classes and revert to online learning on Monday April 4 and Tuesday April 5.
The partial closure only affects years three and four. This is due to drain/sewerage issues.