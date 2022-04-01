A Banbury primary school is set to temporarily close next week for two year groups due to drainage and sewer issues

The partial closure at St John's Catholic Primary School in Avocet Way will only impact two year groups.

St. John's primary will need to partially close some classes and revert to online learning on Monday April 4 and Tuesday April 5.