Banbury school receives praise for its inclusive education and students' wellbeing

A secondary school near Banbury has been recognised for its inclusive education programme and its students’ wellbeing.

The Warriner School in Bloxham has received flagship status following a recent evaluation from the Inclusion Quality Mark.

It received praise for its provision for SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) students.

Last year several SEND students were able to move across into mainstream education thanks to the support the school provided.

Alex Greenhalgh, deputy head at Warriner School, said: “At Warriner, inclusion isn’t just a policy – it’s our purpose.

“Every decision we make is guided by one question: what is the right thing for the child?

“We’re incredibly proud of the progress our students are making and equally proud of the staff who work tirelessly to make that possible.”

In past years the school has launched several initiatives to improve the experiences of its students.

These include a digital pupil passport system and the training of Higher Level Teaching Assistants (HLTAs) in key areas such as literacy and communication.

Another initiative that received praise is the ‘High-Five’ reading strategy to help struggling readers through games and competitions.

The school is now looking to launch its ‘Warriner 16 by 16’ programme in September, which promises every student 16 life experiences by the time they turn 16, ranging from attending a live sporting event to participating in cultural and academic enrichment.

The Warriner has also recently received a £75,000 grant from the county council to set up a working farm on-site and purchase vocational equipment like motorbikes as part of the school’s alternative provision.