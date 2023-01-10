North Oxfordshire Academy continues to be rated as 'good' by Ofsted inspectors.

Following their visit in November last year, Ofsted inspectors have confirmed in their first report since the Covid pandemic that North Oxfordshire Academy (NOA) "continues to be a good school".

In the report, the Inspectors describe the school’s culture as "highly inclusive" and praise the school for fostering a friendly environment where "all pupils are considered part of the ‘NOA family".

The report also notes that "staff care that all pupils are happy and successful in all aspects of school life" and that "they always put the needs of the children at the heart of everything they do".

Inspectors found the school’s curriculum to be “ambitious” and “well organised."

Students are said to receive "a good all-round education," benefiting from an "ambitious" and "well organised" curriculum. They are taught by teachers who "present information clearly and logically" and who are "enthusiastic and knowledgeable subject specialists".

Inspectors also confirmed that students with special educational needs and disabilities are well supported in their learning.

The inspectors observed that "careers education is strong", with students able to take advantage of the school’s links with employers and other partners.

All students are valued and encouraged to "achieve their best", whether that be by taking up a place at some of the country’s top universities or following other vocational routes.

The school was praised for its “highly inclusive” and “caring” environment.

Alison Merrills, principal at North Oxfordshire Academy, said: "We are delighted with the outcome of our most recent Ofsted inspection, which has confirmed that NOA continues to be a good school.

"The very positive feedback given by the inspectors in their report is a result of the diligent work of our fantastic teams of staff, as well as the commitment and dedication our students show to their learning.

"We are so proud of the supportive and ambitious school community we have built here at NOA and, in the months and years to come, will continue to do all we can to provide a well-rounded and enriching education to our young people."

Dame Sally Coates, director of secondary education at United Learning, said: "This excellent report is testament to the hard work and determination of staff who, under the leadership of Principal Alison Merrills, strive to ensure each and every student flourishes in their learning."

"It is clear that students are receiving the support they need not only to make strong progress in their academic learning but to develop into well-rounded and socially conscious young people with high aspirations for their futures.

