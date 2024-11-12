Banbury school raise money for Abbie's Army

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hanwell Field's Community School have raised over £3,000 for Abbie's Army, a charity that funds vital research into DIPG (Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma) a form of brain tumour that primarily affects children. This charity was chosen, in memory of Emma, who sadly lost her battle earlier this year.

To raise money, Hanwell Fields held their first ever Rainbow Run, accompanied with a crazy hair competition and non-school uniform day on 4th October 2024.

The Rainbow Run was a huge success - with children running a set route, whilst being covered in a rainbow assortment of powder paint! It was an afternoon of laughter, sunshine and fun! An event, that Emma truly would have loved! Children were encouraged to wear bright colours and some had created crazy hair styles from pipe cleaners, sprayed their hair a different colour or accessoried with lots and lots of bows!

Through an online just giving page and cash sponsorships, children set out to raise the target of £1,000! However they raised over £3,000. The exact figure is being calculated with Gift Aid, but is believed to be around the £3,400 mark.

It was a wonderful way to remember Emma and to raise money for such an important charity.

At the end of the Rainbow Run day, Emma's parents, brother, classmates and teachers gathered around a Buddy Bench to be unveiled in her honour. The Buddy Bench will be available on the playground for children to visit if they need a quiet time of reflection or need to find a buddy!

To find out more about Abbie's Army and all the work they do to help fund vital research to find a cure for DIPG click here: https://www.abbiesarmy.co.uk/