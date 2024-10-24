Banbury School praised in new-style Ofsted report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Banbury primary school is one of the first to receive a ‘new’ Ofsted inspection report which does not include a one-word overall grading.

Staff, children and families at Hardwick Primary were delighted that the report says the school is Outstanding for early years provision and for behaviour and attitudes, and Good across the other key areas of education quality, personal development and leadership and management.

Headteacher Charlotte Taylor joined Hardwick Primary in the summer having worked in Outstanding schools across Milton Keynes for 15 years.

“We are delighted to share the fantastic news of our recent Ofsted inspection, and particularly thrilled to have received Outstanding judgements for our early years and behaviour and attitudes. This achievement highlights the dedication and hard work of our entire school community, and we are proud of Hardwick’s achievements,” she said.

Celebration at Hardwick Primary School following a great Ofsted report.

Children love attending the 228-pupil school, the inspection noted, and benefit from the high ambitions and expectations around them.

“The school is a happy place to be. Pupils love attending and are eager to learn. Pupils have warm, mutually respectful relationships with everyone in the school. Staff help pupils to recognise their emotions so they can manage them well. Pupils are considerate and calm. Social times are harmonious because pupils take care of each other and their environment,” says the report.

The school, a member of the GLF Schools Multi-Academy Trust, was also praised for the ‘exceptional’ behaviour of the children, noting that teachers ‘take every opportunity to explore with pupils the impact of their behaviour on themselves and others.’

Pupils “show extremely positive attitudes to learning and excellent conduct. They show high levels of self-awareness and a real desire to focus on their learning,” the report says.

“I am so proud of our pupils, whose enthusiasm and positive behaviour contribute greatly to making Hardwick an exceptional place to learn. We are grateful for the support of the GLF Trust, which plays a vital role in our ongoing success, as well as the support we receive from our parents, families and the wider community,” said Mrs Taylor.

The report commended the school for focusing on its children as individuals and recognising that it ‘promotes pupils’ character, individuality and their personal development.’ It also highlights the range of clubs and groups where pupils can be part of the leadership scheme which gives them an understanding of how democracy works.

“Pupils at Hardwick School demonstrate the values of ‘aim high, be safe, be kind, inspire others and have pride.’ These values drive decision-making in all areas of the school. Pupils benefit from the school’s high ambitions and expectations. Pupils do not give up when they learn new things or encounter challenges,” the inspection noted.