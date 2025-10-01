Banbury school praised for its commitment to promoting sport and competition

A Banbury secondary school has received an award for its commitment to developing sports and competition.

Blessed George Napier Catholic School was recently awarded the School Games Gold Level Mark Award for the third year in a row.

The award is presented by the Youth Sport Trust to schools that demonstrate a commitment to developing sport and competition for pupils and the wider community.

To achieve the award, the school had to fulfil criteria in the areas of participation, competition, workforce, and sports clubs.

This included demonstrating that students receive the required amount of active minutes per day, that the school organises competitions providing positive experiences for students, and supporting the development of students through youth engagement and leadership programmes involving local primary schools.

Mr A Mawle, head physical education teacher at Blessed George Napier, said: “We are proud to have been awarded the School Games Gold Mark for the third consecutive year.

“This achievement reflects the determination, enthusiasm, and sporting excellence of our students, who embrace every opportunity to take part and enjoy their sport.

“As a Catholic school, we are committed to nurturing both character and talent, and this recognition highlights the dedication of our staff and pupils in making sport an integral and joyful part of school life.”

The School Games Mark is a government-led award scheme launched in 2012 by the Youth Sport Trust, recognising schools for their commitment to developing competitions within their school and the wider community.

For more information about the School Games Mark, visit: https://www.yourschoolgames.com/taking-part/school-games-mark/