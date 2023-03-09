Banbury school praised for having 'high aspirations' for its pupils in latest Ofsted report

A Banbury school has been praised for having ‘high aspirations’ for its pupils and for ‘the wealth of opportunities on offer’ in its latest Ofsted report.

Futures Institute in Banbury continues to be rated as a good school in latest Ofsted report.

An Ofsted inspection of the Futures Institute in December saw the school continue to be rated as a ‘good school’.The school is a studio school for ages 14–19 that that focuses on STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering, and maths) with employability skills and links to local businesses.

The inspectors praised the school for being 'highly inclusive' with a ‘calm and positive’ atmosphere, where students demonstrate a ‘strong understanding of equality and respect'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inspectors said: "Pupils come to school eager and ready to learn and they know that working hard is expected, and they recognise the care and thought that is provided daily by staff."Julia Ingham, the head of the school, said: ‘We are delighted with our report, which reflects clearly the enthusiasm our staff and students have for their school and the opportunities provided for them.”