Banbury school on mission to achieve eco-school status and green flag accreditation

A Banbury school is on a mission to achieve eco-school status and green flag accreditation.

Carrdus School, an independent day preparatory school, is working through the required seven-step process to obtain the accreditation.

The environmental programme aims to put young people at the heart of action, ideas and responsibility - building their confidence in decision making.

Each class from year one – year six has two representatives on the school’s Eco-Committee who have been instrumental in feeding back ideas and suggestions that the school could embrace. This is a way for the whole school to contribute and for pupils to feel pride in their steps to make a change and become more environmentally friendly and aware.

Carrdus School have chosen three projects to focus on; a wilding venture where all pupils will sow some wildflowers, a litter pick which will see each year group take part every couple of weeks and they will be growing their own fruit & vegetables. The children are very much looking forward to seeing these projects come to fruition, especially the healthy produce that chef Darren will eventually use in the school kitchen.

Year six pupil Freya said: “What I like most about eco-council is being able to hear all the different ideas from different people and being able to work as a group to make our school better.”

The eco-project was introduced to Carrdus School in September 2021 while the whole school embraced a ‘Dear Earth’ theme throughout the autumn.