Covid restrictions did not keep a Banbury school from holding its year 11 prom.

Wykham Park Academy Principal Sylvia Thomas with a year 11 student photographed at the school prom held at Compton Verney (Image from Wykham Park Academy)

Teenagers at Wykham Park Academy secondary school were given the send-off they deserved after staff arranged for the event to take place on the stunning lawns at Compton Verney.

School proms have become a rite of passage for teenagers, and staff at Wykham Park were determined this year’s event should go ahead despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing Covid restrictions would not be lifted on June 21st.

While many schools have chosen to cancel their proms, Wykham’s Principal Sylvia Thomas, and her staff simply tweaked the plans already in place for the school's prom, held earlier this month.

Year 11 students from Wykham Park Academy in their gowns for their prom held at Compton Verney earlier this month (Image from Wykham Park Academy)

Ms Thomas said: ‘’Our young students have had a disruptive two years and they deserved a celebration. Despite the obstacles they never gave up and carried on doing their best. This was our way of giving something back.

‘’The prom was originally going to be indoors at Compton Verney and we changed our plans to hold it outdoors on the lawns.

‘’The event was simply stunning, the students had a great time and enjoyed an experience they didn’t think was going to be possible.’’

Approximately 90 students attended and were cheered and applauded by family members and Wykham Academy staff as they made their way up the impressive long sweeping drive in their gowns and tuxedos.

Year 11 students from Wykham Park Academy in their gowns for their prom held at Compton Verney earlier this month (Image from Wykham Park Academy)

The event, which was Covid compliant, was catered for by a team of staff at Wykham led by Lisa Palmer, whole school administrator at the secondary academy.

She said: ‘’It was a lovely send off for the students and it was a chance for them to have a little bit of a celebration as it has been tough for them with all the disruption caused by Covid.

‘’It was a team effort and it was fantastic to see what was achieved for the students.

‘’We set up a mocktail bar for them, there was a photo booth, we organised the canapes and buffet. We’re very appreciative of the discounts and donations from Morrisons in Banbury towards our buffet.’’

Year 11 students from Wykham Park Academy at their prom held at Compton Verney earlier this month (Image from Wykham Park Academy)

Year 11 students from Wykham Park Academy at their prom held at Compton Verney earlier this month (Image from Wykham Park Academy)