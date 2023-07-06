Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) are visiting Oxfordshire County Council and its partners this month to carry out inspections of local services for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.
To ensure the effectiveness of the services provided by the council and its partners, the authority's services are subject to regular reviews and inspections.
Part of the review is to gather feedback from parents and other interested groups that will give inspectors as broad a picture as possible about the current local area SEND provision, which includes health, social care, and education.
The survey closes at 9am on Tuesday July 11, and is available on Ofsted’s website, where the relevant section can be completed online. The survey can be found here