Oxfordshire County Council has invited parents, young people, and practitioners who work with children or young people to share their experiences of the help and support available to children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) are visiting Oxfordshire County Council and its partners this month to carry out inspections of local services for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

To ensure the effectiveness of the services provided by the council and its partners, the authority's services are subject to regular reviews and inspections.

Part of the review is to gather feedback from parents and other interested groups that will give inspectors as broad a picture as possible about the current local area SEND provision, which includes health, social care, and education.

Banbury residents have been invited to participate in an online survey that looks at SEND provision in the county.