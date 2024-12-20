Banbury private school confirms it will close next summer

A private school near Banbury has confirmed that it will close in July 2025 due to financial pressures placed on it by Government policy.

As we reported in November, Carrdus School said it will close in April 2025 if new owners could not be found.

And the chair of governors confirmed yesterday (Thursday, December 19) that despite looking for alternatives, the school would have to close.

The school said it was struggling financially because of the Government's decision to impose VAT on fees and the added cost of employers’ National Insurance announced in the budget.

In a letter released yesterday (December 19), the school’s board of governors said they have found no alternatives to funding the independent school for pupils aged three to 11 years old.

Alison Darling, chair of governors, said: “It is deeply regrettable that the Government’s decisions to add VAT to independent school fees, remove charitable business rates relief, and increase employers’ national insurance contributions have forced the closure of a very special school that has provided a great education to generations of children. We have not been able to simply absorb these financial pressures, as the Government had suggested we should.

“Our sincere hope had been that we could attract a viable bid to take the school on as a going concern. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of many, we have not received an offer of this type.

“This means that the closure of the school is confirmed. However, we have been able to secure a short-term solution that means Carrdus will continue to operate until the end of the summer term. This will allow the current cohort of children to complete the school year here.

“We will now assess all offers we have received for the sale of the site extremely carefully and will announce a decision on this in due course. We would like to thank all colleagues for the outstanding service they have given Carrdus and all parents and pupils for their support of the school.”

Carrdus School is a co-educational preparatory school for pupils aged 3 to 11 years old, and is owned by Tudor Hall, a secondary independent school for girls in Banbury.