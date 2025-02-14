Banbury primary schools use council grant to enhance their curriculum with cooking and gardening
St Leonard’s and Dashwood Academy used money from Cherwell District Council’s community food grant to support pupils' cooking and gardening provision.
Dashwood Academy used the grant to upgrade its cooking resources and to develop its garden, which it uses to support community groups with fresh produce.
At St Leonard’s, the money went towards creating an outside learning space where pupils can grow fruits and vegetables to cook with their families.
Cllr Rob Pattenden said: “It is so brilliant to hear how local primary schools have been able to utilise the grant to cultivate healthier and more sustainable learning environments enriching the learning experience for their pupils.
“Thanks to these grants, pupils have been empowered to connect with nature, learn about the importance of nutrition, and develop hands-on skills that will not only benefit them now but for many years to come.”
