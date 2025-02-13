Banbury primary school unveils new 'kaleidoscope of colours' ceiling artwork
The installation by artist Emma Cox is titled ‘The Garden of Imagination’ and is hung from the ceiling of Longford Park Primary School’s assembly hall.
The colourful creation is made up of over 1,000 shapes that have been carefully hand-painted by the pupils of the school.
Artist Emma Cox said: “The sculpture was inspired by the beauty and vibrancy of the natural world, in particular flowers, leaves and hummingbirds, creating a bright kaleidoscope of colours.
“Over 1000 hand-drawn, laser-cut shapes have been used in the display, each individually and beautifully hand-painted by the children of Longford Park Primary School.”
The unveiling was attended by Julian Drinkall (CEO of GLF Schools, the academy trust that runs the school), as well as Banbury MP Sean Woodcock and other local dignitaries.
Sean Woodcock MP said: “I was really impressed by the artwork, and the pupils at Longford Park School should be rightly proud of their achievement. Thank you to CATS, Cherwell District Council and Banbury charities for supporting pupils with this wonderful piece.”
This project was made possible with generous funding from the Cotswolds Arts Through Schools (CATS) programme.
Headteacher at Longford Park, Zoe Spilberg, said: “The arts are at the heart of our thriving school. They inspire creativity, boost confidence, and help children express themselves in ways that words sometimes cannot.
“Whether through music, drama, or visual arts, these experiences enrich learning, nurture well-being and ignite a lifelong love of exploration and imagination.”