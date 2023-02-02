Banbury primary school rated as 'outstanding' in very first Ofsted inspection

Ofsted inspectors recognised the hard work and impact of the school’s staff and praised the school for offering opportunities to develop the cultural experience of its pupils.

Cherry Fields Primary School is a member of the multi-academy GLF Schools and opened in September 2020. Currently the school has classes in reception, Year 1 and Year 2 with the first Year 3 class due to open in September.

The head of the school, Claire Robertson, said everyone connected to Cherry Fields had been delighted by the positive report. She said: "It has been a privilege to see Cherry Fields grow into the thriving school community that it now is, just over two years since we first opened our doors.

Cherry Fields Primary School has achieved the fantastic achievement of receiving an outstanding rating in its first Ofsted inspection.

"I am immensely proud of the kindness, resilience and hard work that our children demonstrate every day and I am equally proud of the staffing team.

"The Ofsted report is a wonderful testament to the ethos and commitment of everyone at Cherry Fields and I look forward to seeing it grow and develop as we continue to build our school community over the coming years."

Inspectors noted in the report that the children "love coming to Cherry Fields," where the "entire ethos of the school is inclusive," and that the school's "leaders have an unequivocal ambition to provide the very best opportunities for all its pupils."