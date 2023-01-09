Banbury primary school pupils treated to special visit from local firefighters
Year 2 pupils at Orchard Fields Community School in Banbury were treated to a special visit today from members of North Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
By Jack Ingham
9 minutes ago
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 5:15pm
The pupils were delighted to have the chance of operating a hose from the fire engine and even had the chance of putting out a mock fire in the school’s car park.
Year 2 class teacher Kelly Giles said: "They learnt about all the different jobs that fire fighters do, what equipment they use, and fire safety."
Page 1 of 1