The year 2 pupils alongside the special visitors from North Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue

Banbury primary school pupils treated to special visit from local firefighters

Year 2 pupils at Orchard Fields Community School in Banbury were treated to a special visit today from members of North Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

By Jack Ingham
9 minutes ago
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 5:15pm

The pupils were delighted to have the chance of operating a hose from the fire engine and even had the chance of putting out a mock fire in the school’s car park.

Year 2 class teacher Kelly Giles said: "They learnt about all the different jobs that fire fighters do, what equipment they use, and fire safety."

Orchard Fields pupil Lenna getting to grips with the hose pipe.

Orchard Fields student Skye putting out a "fire" with the firefighters assistance.

Jordan from Orchard Fields expertly handling the powerful hose pipe.

Orchard Fields pupil Layla being taught how to use the hose pipe by one of the special guests.

