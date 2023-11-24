Banbury primary school pupils take to the streets over poor road parking
The children from Harriers Banbury Academy took homemade signs and stood outside the school railings on Bloxham Road to remind drivers not to park on zigzags, dropped curbs, or on the paths around the school.
It came as the school recognised Road Safety Week 2023, an annual campaign organised by Brake to encourage schools and organisations to share important road safety messages.
Vice principal Joanna Agate, who led the protest, said: “Harriers is based on a very busy trunk road, so the traffic is constant and often very fast. As it’s so close to the town centre, there is very little parking for cars, so we have always advertised the option of parking at the nearby Horton tennis courts and walking through the park.
“The pupils were so proud to have made a difference and plan to keep this movement up!”