Dashwood Primary School pupils on Victorian Day: children from left to right, top to bottom: Blake Hall, Riley Lane, Ajsli Zepaj, Maja Lukaszuk, Caiden Francis, Victor Akabusi, Daniel Krolikowski, Inayah Khan, Daniyal Ramaj, Nathan Koshy, Finley Jeacock (photo from the school)

From dressing up in clothes inspired by the era to lessons spent rote learning, students at Dashwood Academy enjoyed taking a step back in time to the Victorian era.

The 19th century theme day was designed to officially start the countdown to Dashwood’s 120th anniversary celebrations which will be held on March 23rd.

The school first opened in 1902 in Dashwood Road and is one of the oldest primary schools in the area.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria Day at Dashwood Primary School - pictured: Front row from the left: Joanne Taylor, Czarnota Dawid, Pettinger Rosie, Wakelin Nikita, Fahad Fatima and Ayan Hussain Top row from the left: Mabon Lyall , Lexi Dodwell, Deniz Sevgi, Emily Kulig, Laurie Stevenson, Oliver Roberts (photo from the school)

Dashwood is hosting a free party with tickets available through an online web link here: https://forms.gle/QGfHUgGiKn6Jr7ow6

The Victorian dress up day saw female students attend school wearing bonnets, bustles and petticoats while their male peers opted for top hats, waistcoats and suits cut to reflect 19th century trends.

Amy Rogers, principal at Dashwood Academy, said: ‘’Our Victorian day was great fun for students and staff. Lessons were held in the style they would have been organised in 1902 when Dashwood first opened: Some had lessons where they used chalk to write, some completed drills (the Victorian term for physical exercise), others did rote learning around their times tables. Lessons were also split into single sex groups. It was a great experience for the students and an opportunity for them to immerse themselves into that era ahead of our 120th anniversary celebrations.’’

The party will be hosted at the school’s present site in Merton Street by Mrs Rogers.

Dashwood teachers on the school's Victoria Day: Catherine Harding, Matthew Bennett and Joanne Taylor (photo from the school)

The aim is to turn the school into a ‘mini museum’ with activity rooms, a range of displays and the opportunity to meet former principals at the school and ex-teachers. Any money raised through a raffle or tombola will go to school funds.

Generations of Banbury families have sent their children to the school and Mrs Rogers said she and her staff are keen to reconnect with past pupils. They are also seeking old photographs of school life and any sporting medals, report cards or other memorabilia which can be used to put together displays.

Anyone with items of interest should get in touch by emailing [email protected]

All items will be returned after the anniversary celebration.