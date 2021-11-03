Banbury primary school pupils take part in urban art project

Pupils from the Kestrels' class (years two and three) at Wroxton Primary School have created their own urban art. (Submitted photo from Wroxton Primary)

Pupils from the Kestrels' class at Wroxton Primary School have created their own urban art.

To engage the year two and three pupils from Kestrels class in their topic for this term, Urban Pioneers, Mrs Ruffle, with the help of her dad, painted Wroxton on a shed in the playground. On the first day of this term the children then designed and painted their own urban art on the rest of the shed.

One of the children said: "It was good to be able to create our own designs, and it was fun."

Parents have also admired the new art installation and the children are all very proud of what they have achieved.

Mrs Gemma Ruffle, the teacher for years two and three, said: "I wanted to provide the children with a first-hand experience of what urban art is, they looked at examples of different urban artists and then created their own piece of urban art. First-hand experiences like this enables children to remember so much more about what they are learning and to be able to talk about it confidently."