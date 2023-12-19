Banbury primary school pupils inspired by new 'Wonka' film create tasty looking art
The early years and key stage one art club pupils at St. Leonard's CE Primary School created the food-inspired art pieces after studying the new film as well as looking at paintings by artist Wayne Thiebaud.
Year one and two teacher Amy Russell said: “The pupils created a world of pure imagination during their art club sessions.
“They enjoyed studying the life and work of American painter Wayne Thiebaud and used his artwork to inspire their own scrumptious-looking artwork."
The pupils created colourful depictions of gumball machines, cakes, and donuts during the autumn term that were displayed in an exhibition for their parents to enjoy.
The Wonka film was released in the United Kingdom on December 8 and tells the background story of the Roald Dahl character Willy Wonka prior to the popular film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.