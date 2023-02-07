Banbury primary school pupils dress up to raise awareness for Children's Mental Health Week

Year 3 pupils at Orchard Fields, from left to right Kebba, Yasmin, Lily, Aiva, Isla, Kitty, Eliza-Rose, Esme, Khadijah, Ehan, Salah.

The pupils at Orchard Fields Community School came to school yesterday (February 6) in the clothes they thought best expressed their personalities.

Some of the pupils chose to dress as princesses, while others wore their favourite footballers' kits, and some even felt that wearing their pyjamas was the best way to express themselves.

Children from all years at the school participated in the wellbeing event and took part in a variety of feel-good activities that were designed by the staff to teach them how to stay mentally healthy.