Banbury primary school pupil wins top prize in story telling competition

Year 6 pupil at Hanwell Fields Community College, Jethro, won the StorySLAM competition by creating his own 200-300 word story and performing it in front of his classmates, teachers and a panel of judges.

Jethro first competed against his schoolmates where he was crowned the school champion before progressing to the midlands final where children’s author and science writer Isabel Thomas celebrated his exemplary story about the miracle of blood and how it keeps our bodies alive.

The talented pupil was awarded a certificate and a selection of books as well as having his story alongside the other finalists works published in the StorySLAM 2023 Anthology.

Speaking about his great achievement, Jethro said: “At the start of the StorySLAM competition, I didn’t have much confidence in my writing but the support and encouragement I received from my teachers made me believe in myself. Mrs Jones, our school librarian, and Mr Townsend, my Year 6 teacher, really inspired me! I’d like to thank them as well as all the judges for being so supportive.”

Holly Walsh, the year 6 teacher at Hanwell Fields Community School said: “It was fantastic to involve all 60 of our Year 6 pupils in this year’s StorySLAM competition. Each pupil created a piece of writing inspired by the theme Science and Nature, which many of them shared with their peers.

