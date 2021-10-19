Banbury primary school PTA raises more than £200 with personalised version of The Great British Bake Off

Wroxton Primary Headteacher Mrs April Guiness and several pupils who took part in the The Great Wroxton Bake Off (submitted photo from the school)

Wroxton Primary School's PTA organised and hosted The Great Wroxton Bake Off.

The children were challenged to bake their best cakes or biscuits to be initially judged by other the children in their class, and then the 'Star Bakers' went on through to the taste test final, judged by Headteacher Mrs April Guiness.

It was a very hard decision to select the winner and Mrs April Guiness commented on the taste of the sponge cake as well as the taste of any decorations. She finally settled on a chocolate cake decorated to look like an artist's paint palette. In close second was a sponge cake with a whale sticking out the top.

All the competition entries were then used for a cake sale after school. The Great Wroxton Bake Off cake sale raised over £200 for the school.

Naomi Wakeling, a parent of a year two child, said: "What a lovely way of raising some money."