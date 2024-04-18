Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Grange Community Primary School on Avocet Way was ranked 151st in the list that was published on Sunday, April 14.

Headteacher Beverley Boswell said: “Like in every other school across the county and England, we work hard to ensure our children will reach their maximum potential through high standards in teaching, learning and leadership. Every school deserves recognition for their work, regardless of the data.

“At The Grange, this is where children come first. Every day, we strive to provide a caring, inclusive learning environment where everyone is valued and respected and we are hell-bent on preparing our children to become valuable members of the wider global community."