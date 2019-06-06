Banbury primary school looking for past students

As another anniversary approaches a Banbury primary school is seeking past students to share their memories to help celebrate its big day.

This year will be the year of milestones as Banburyshire celebrated the open air swimming pools 80th, People's Park's centenary, Chenderit School turns 40 and now Harriers Banbury Academy, in Harriers View, are preparing for their 70th next month and want to reconnect with past students.

Do you recognise anyone? Circa 1953

The school has posted the information on its Facebook page seeking old photos of school life and any sporting medals, report cards or other memorabilia to help put together an aspirations display on Friday, July 5.

Anything donated can be dropped off at the school and will be returned after the celebrations. Alternatively photos can be emailed to office@harriers-aspirations.org.

The school will be celebrating in two parts; firstly, from approx 2:15pm a birthday celebration with former students, staff and invited guests, followed by a fun family PTFA fete with old school sports day activities, tombola, stalls, refreshments and fun for the whole family from 3.15pm.

For more information call 01295 263 067 and ask for Mrs Agate, or email the above address.