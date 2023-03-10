Banbury primary school girls create art tribute for inspirational woman on International Women's Day

Girls from a Banbury primary school celebrated International Women’s Day by creating art in tribute to inspirational marathon runner and author Kathrine Switzer.

On March 8, 17 girls from St. Leonard's CE Primary School attended an International Women's Day after-school library event.

The girls studied Kim Chaffee's book 'Her Fearless Run,' which told the incredible story of American marathon runner Kathrine Switzer, during the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kathrine Switzer inspired women all over the world when she became the first woman to officially run the Boston Marathon, despite being attacked by the race director, who tried multiple times to physically pull her out of the race.

Girl pupils from St. Leonard's CE Primary School created some fantastic art after being inspired by marathon runner Kathrine Switzer.

The girls created their own framed artwork pieces with the words "Be Fearless" to remind them to be fearless in their own lives after reading and discussing Kathrine's story.

Advertisement

Advertisement