Banbury primary school girls create art tribute for inspirational woman on International Women's Day

On March 8, 17 girls from St. Leonard's CE Primary School attended an International Women's Day after-school library event.
The girls studied Kim Chaffee's book 'Her Fearless Run,' which told the incredible story of American marathon runner Kathrine Switzer, during the event.
Kathrine Switzer inspired women all over the world when she became the first woman to officially run the Boston Marathon, despite being attacked by the race director, who tried multiple times to physically pull her out of the race.
The girls created their own framed artwork pieces with the words "Be Fearless" to remind them to be fearless in their own lives after reading and discussing Kathrine's story.
The girls were then treated to a Q&A session with author Kim Chaffee, during which they were able to ask thought-provoking questions, as well as watch a pre-recorded inspirational message from Kathrine.