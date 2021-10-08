Banbury primary school finishes remodel for completion of new library

St Leonard’s Primary School recently welcomed back previous Chair of Governors Jill Cheeseman to open its new school library. The school has remodelled its old computer suite to provide a library for the whole school community.

Head Teacher Neil Blackwell said: “Reading is possibly the greatest gift that we can give our children. It opens a world of escapism and enjoyment through stories and the written word. We are delighted that children will be able to use our new, modern library”.

The School is very grateful to the Foyle Foundation which donated a grant for £6,000 towards book stock and to several ex-parents who generously gifted amounts for the same purpose.

Pupils at St Leonard's Primary School in Banbury in their new school library. (photo submitted from St Leonard's Primary)

For more information about St Leonard's Primary School see its website here: https://st-leonards.oxon.sch.uk/

The new library at St Leonard's Primary School