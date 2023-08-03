Banbury primary school ‘absolutely thrilled’ to receive praise from Ofsted inspectors

A Banbury primary school is ‘absolutely thrilled’ after receiving praise from Ofsted inspectors, who continued to rate it ‘good, with the potential to become outstanding’.

Inspectors visited Hardwick Primary School, which is a member of the GLF Schools Multi-Academy Trust, on June 6 and 7 and have recently released their findings.

They suggested that the school could be awarded an ‘outstanding’ grade if they carried out a graded inspection, which they hope to do on their next visit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the report, the school was praised for its “happy and safe environment and its high expectations for all pupils from nursery to Year 6”.

The Hardwick Primary School in Banbury has received praise from Ofsted inspectors after a recent inspection.

The inspectors said: "Leaders have introduced a highly ambitious curriculum that is exceptionally well planned and sequenced. They strive to provide the best possible experiences for all pupils in this school. There are many opportunities for enrichment within the curriculum, from learning to salsa dance to pupils creating their own carnivals."

Headteacher Graeme Page said the report reflects the significant effort of the entire school team to improve the education and learning experience of every pupil.

He said: "We are absolutely thrilled with the outcome of our recent inspection, and I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to achieve in the last three years, despite the challenges that came with leading a school after the pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This report recognises our relentless drive to improve teaching and learning, which has ensured our children get the very best education no matter their starting points."

The school was also praised for its treatment of staff and the training given to teachers, with the report saying: "Staff are proud to work at this school. They say leaders look after their well-being. All staff know the pupils well and can address individual needs as they arise. There is a broad training and induction offer for staff at the school.”