Banbury nursery goes from brink of closure to 'Good' Ofsted report in eight months

A nursery in Banbury that was on the verge of closure eight months ago has received a ‘Good’ in all areas report from Ofsted.

The Horton Day Nursery and Pre-School was on the brink of closing its doors after almost 30 years of looking after children, until nursery group Nära Nurseries stepped in last September.

Located within the Horton General Hospital site, the nursery has received a full refurbishment, and the staff have worked to improve the services for children, families, and staff.In the Ofsted report, the inspectors describe how the children are "supported effectively" and that the "babies benefit from comfort and reassurance from their key person."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The staff were also praised for the way in which they "promote children’s good behaviour effectively" with the inspector noting that "children respond well to the high expectations that staff have of them".

Deputy manager Hannah Freestone, director of Nara Nurseries Gill Medhurst and Julie Clarke the nursery manager.

The inspectors described the nursery’s leaders as "determined to continually improve the service they offer", and commended them for their "clear vision for supporting staff" and "focus on staff wellbeing".

Nursery manager Julie Clarke said she was "absolutely delighted with the outcome and that the hard work and dedication of the team had been recognised in the report."

Gill Medhurst, the director and owner of Nära Nurseries, said: "Since acquiring the nursery, the team have worked tirelessly to deliver this exceptional report, and I could not be prouder. At Nära, we understand that having a contented team means joyful children, and joyful children mean delighted parents, and this cycle is at the forefront of everything we do."

Advertisement

Advertisement