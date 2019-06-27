Banbury nursery celebrates first-ever ‘outstanding’ rating from Ofsted

Staff at a Banbury nursery is celebrating after being given the highest-possible rating from Ofsted for the first time.

East Street Early Years was scored as ‘outstanding’ by the education watchdog in a report published on June 6, following an inspection in May.

East Street Early Years, Banbury, outstanding Ofsted report. Staff and children. NNL-190625-161238009

The charity, formerly called Grimsbury Family Association, looks after 96 children aged between three months and five years and offers a playscheme in the school holidays for kids between five and 11.

The inspector said staff nurtured children especially well, leaders are exceptionally passionate and kids make rapid progress in their learning.

Senior administrator Lucy Turner said: “Everybody is over the moon. It’s quite an achievement for the staff, the ones in the office and the ones with the kids.”

Previously Ofsted had rated the nursery as ‘good’ but Ms Turner said the team worked hard to get that elusive top mark.

She thanked parents for all of their support both in their glowing testimonials and congratulations since the report was published.