Banbury Mosque to offer student help

For the second year running Banbury Mosque will run a Saturday teaching class for Key stage 1 to GCSE students who need additional assistance in maths and English.

The two hour sessions, consisting of an hour long math class and an hour English class, begin this Saturday, September 14 between 11am and 1pm.

Banbury Mosque is helping students with the core subjects of maths and English

The sessions will adhere to national curriculum standards and be led by four current teachers and assisted by an A level student.

Reading will be a major focus of the English class and students can also bring in homework assignments to go through in either class if additional help is needed.

The sessions began last year with a donation of new laptops from Sanctuary Housing. Sanctuary have once again sponsored the program with a cash donation for student/teacher supplies.

Any student from any school from Key Stage 1 to CGSE level can register.

The cost is £40 for a six week session, which will be used to pay for the teachers time only. Students can register at any time during a session.

For more information email info@banburymasjid.org.uk.