A Banbury 'gold rush' could mean £5,000 for a local school or community organisation; a lucky dip will take place at the Middleton Road Tesco Express.

Shoppers in at the Middleton Road Tesco Express have a golden hour to win a share of half a million pounds for their school or a community group that supports children.

As part of the Stronger Starts campaign, between 12pm - 1pm on Saturday, September 23 shoppers in 100 Tesco stores can take a lucky dip to find a gold version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token.

Customers at the Middleton Road Banbury Express who find a gold token will be able to choose which local school or community project will receive a £5,000 Golden Grant to spend on equipment or healthy food to help give children a stronger start in life.

A gold rush lucky dip will be held at Tesco, Middleton Road on September 23

The Golden Grants are being supported by Diversity star and Kiss Breakfast presenter Jordan Banjo who helped to launch Tesco’s Stronger Starts campaign in July.

Banjo said: “Right now, £5,000 can make massive difference to a school or community project and help them give children a stronger start in life, so get down to your local store and try and find that golden token.”

Golden Grants are awarded twice a year and are part of Tesco Stronger Starts, a £5million grant programme in partnership with Groundwork UK. The grants are there to help schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks and equipment for healthy activities.

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK CEO, said: “Schools and local projects are vital in supporting our children and our communities. We’re giving customers who visit these 100 stores the chance to make a difference to a school or group that’s doing amazing work on their doorstep.”

A local school or community project will receive a £5,000 Golden Grant in the Tesco gold rush

Schools and children’s groups can apply via Groundwork for a grant by going to www.tescoplc.com/strongerstarts. Successful applications will go to a vote in their local Tesco store where customers choose which of the three projects they’d like to support by voting with a blue token.