Banbury college to open its doors

Banbury students considering their options for next year will be able to explore the opportunities available at Banbury and Bicester College during two, upcoming open events.

Activate Learning will showcase its range of programmes at Banbury and Bicester College during two Autumn Open Events. The first takes place on Wednesday, October 16 between 4pm and 7pm with the second scheduled for Saturday, November 16 between 9:30am and 12:30pm.

Banbury and Bicester College

In addition to meeting with current students and staff prospective students will be able to:

• Learn about GCSE, business, accounting, travel and tourism and Access to Higher Education programmes,

• Discover what it takes for a career in childcare and health and social care,

• Interact with creatures and critters at the campuses brand-new Animal Management centre,

• Watch festival hair styling, nail and body massage and special effects make-up artistry demos,

• Visit the college's TV studio, cinema room and practical exhibition space,

• Watch performing arts students take to the stage for live performance,

• Enjoy a kick-about with Banbury United Football Club players,

and sample delicious food and test the culinary skills students could learn on the new Heston Blumenthal inspired course, plus information on apprenticeship schemes, engineering and motor vehicle mechanics courses and discover how the college can improve English skills for students with special educational needs.

Staff will be available to discuss options and plan out a learning pathway into desired programmes. Students will also be able to submit an early application to make sure you guarantee a place for next year.

Gemma Allcott, who studied Access to Higher Education in Nursing at Banbury and Bicester College last year, said: “I had the support of fantastic tutors and the Access to HE was tailored to the future profession I wanted to be a part of.

“I learnt so many useful lessons that I will take forward, not only to university, but also through life. This programme taught me all the practical skills I needed, such as essay writing, Harvard referencing, planning, research skills and presenting to people.

“It also taught me life lessons such as how to communicate, how to critically analyse and ultimately, helped shape the personal values that I will take with me into my nursing career.”

To register for your free place at either of the Activate Learning Banbury and Bicester College Open Events, please visit: www.activatelearning.ac.uk/events.