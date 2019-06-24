Banbury college to offer new T levels

The Department of Education announced last week that Activate Learning, the education group behind Banbury and Bicester College, has been chosen as a new T level qualification provider.

T levels are a new, technical skills-based alternative to A-levels. To gain the qualification, 16 to 19 year olds will undertake a collaborative 45-day work placement in addition to studying for an industry-specific technical qualification at college.

Lee Nicholls, Activate Learning group executive director said:“We already work extensively and successfully with our business partners to co-create curricula, provide work placements and prepare our students for employment.

“We’re currently successfully piloting T level style work placements and would like to encourage local employers to support us in this process so that we can plan and develop the T Level programmes together.

“We are also extremely pleased to be chosen as a T level qualification provider.

“These high-quality alternatives to A-levels will support our students to develop the specialist vocational and technical skills needed for the workplace, and will help to develop the skilled workforce needed for sustainable economic growth.”

From September 2021, Banbury and Bicester College will offer T level programmes in digital production, design and development and health and science.

The new T level qualifications will be 80 per cent classroom based with the remaining learning being done in situ on the shop floor or in offices of partnership businesses.

There will be 15 route ways and 27 study pathways available to students making them flexible and unique to each students preferred educational interests. They are a technical, hence the name, level three equivalent to A levels.

The technical based qualifications will also be beneficial to partner businesses who join the scheme as they will be able to help develop a talent pipeline to recruit the best upcoming talent, and train them to their own corporate standards to become future business leaders.

Activate Learning, in association with the Banbury Chamber of Commerce and the Education and Skills Funding Agency, is hosting a T Levels information event on Wednesday, June 26, between 12pm and 2pm at Banbury and Bicester College, in Broughton Road.

Aimed at local businesses, the event covers:

• The benefits of engaging with education

• How industry placements benefit your business

• What you need to know about the new T Levels

• How business and education working together can develop a talent pipeline to sustain growth

For more information, including how to book your place, visit www.activatelearning.ac.uk/study/what-to-study/t-levels-technical-education.