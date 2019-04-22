Banbury college students gaining experience at Castle Quay play sessions

Early years college students are putting their expertise into practice by leading playtime for young children at Castle Quay Shopping Centre.

Banbury and Bicester College students run a free interactive session as part of Banbury and District Community Play Bus’ sessions every Monday.

Early years teacher Karena Gilbert said: “Students engage with the children and parents to help facilitate play. This allows them to put their practical knowledge of play and development to the test.”

Students will continue working alongside the Play Bus team, gaining experience and placement hours, as well as supporting their assessment work.

Play Bus project manager Michelle Pollard said: “We are so excited to have this opportunity to help support the next generation in the field of childcare. The students work really hard each week to offer support and play experiences.

“They are incredibly professional and have fantastic knowledge and key skills; they are a credit to the college.”