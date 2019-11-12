Banbury Belisha beacon busted

The Belisha beacon by North Oxfordshire Academy School on the A422 Stratford Road has failed.

Additionally the streetlight at the end of zebra crossing has also failed.

Cllr Mark Cherry said: "I reported this to Oxfordshire County Council streetlights officers but their contractors were unable to fix it as there no power going to the two units.

"But most importantly it obviously a hazard at night for people crossing as they won’t be seen."