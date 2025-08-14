Banbury Aspirations Campus A-Level successes

We are delighted to celebrate the fantastic results achieved by students across our campus this year. Over 90% of our students have secured their first-choice university places, and the overall outcomes reflect the exceptional effort, determination, and resilience they have shown throughout their studies.

We were proud to see a particularly strong cohort of science students excel. Among them, James Lynn achieved AAA in Physics, Maths, and Chemistry, and will be heading to the University of Warwick to study Chemistry. Winston Day earned AAAA in Chemistry, Maths, Physics, and the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ), and will study Aeronautics and Astronautics at the University of Southampton. Yunshuo Liu achieved AAA in Chemistry, Maths, and Biology, and will begin a Biomedical Science degree at King’s College London.

Outstanding achievements were also seen in the humanities and social sciences. Evie Wilson achieved AAAA in English Language and Literature, Sociology, Economics, and EPQ, and will study English Literature at the University of Warwick. Amelia Christie earned AAB in Geography, Psychology, and Law, and is going on to study Adult Nursing at the University of Sheffield. William Peachey achieved AAB and will join Oxford Brookes University to study Computer Science.

Success came in many forms. Krisztian Balla achieved BBC and has secured an Accounting apprenticeship, while Keleigh Smith, with BCC, will take time to gain work experience before deciding her next steps.

As a campus, we are incredibly proud of every student’s commitment, resilience, and determination. These results are a testament to their hard work and to the support of our dedicated staff.