Banbury area school launches series of open days

Sibford School has launched a series open days for the public during the upcoming autumn months. (Image from Sibford School)

Sibford School will be opening its doors for a series of open events.

The junior school and whole school open mornings will be held across varying dates in September, October and November and will offer the opportunity to talk to staff, meet current parents and take a tour of the school with student guides.

Head, Toby Spence, said ‘At Sibford we value holistic education where the happiness and well-being of pupils is paramount. We encourage pupils to live adventurously and foster resilience and we look for the unique talents in every individual that comes to the school.’

‘Booking is essential for our open events and our first whole school event in September is now fully booked so don't miss out on seeing the school in action.’

Sibford School is a co-educational independent day and boarding school set on a 50-acre campus that offers a junior school, senior school and separate sixth form, as well as its own forest school, a state-of-the-art climbing wall and 25 metre swimming pool.

Easily accessible on one of the many local Sibford School bus routes, the school offers a gifted and talented programme for the most able pupils, a wide range of sporting opportunities and an excellent support for learning department to support those students with additional learning requirements. Scholarships and bursaries are also available.

There will be a junior school open morning on Saturday September 18, a whole school open morning on Friday October 1, a sixth form open evening on Tuesday October 12 and a whole school open morning on Friday November 12.