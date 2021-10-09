Banbury area primary school shows community spirit with food bank collection during its Harvest celebrations
A Banbury area primary school continued its tradition of donating food items for The Food Bank as part of its Harvest celebrations.
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 12:26 pm
The children at Wroxton CE Primary School took part in a special harvest assembly led by Reverend Alicia Baker after all the food donations were collected for the food bank.
Wroxton Primary Head Teacher April Guiness said: "Our children and families always make us feel proud when they donate to the Food Bank. The contributions that come in never cease to amaze us."