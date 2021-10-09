Banbury area primary school shows community spirit with food bank collection during its Harvest celebrations

A Banbury area primary school continued its tradition of donating food items for The Food Bank as part of its Harvest celebrations.

By Matt Elofson
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 12:26 pm
The Wroxton Primary School council stands proudly with the school's donations for the local area food bank from the autumn harvest service. (Submitted photo from Wroxton Primary)

The children at Wroxton CE Primary School took part in a special harvest assembly led by Reverend Alicia Baker after all the food donations were collected for the food bank.

Wroxton Primary Head Teacher April Guiness said: "Our children and families always make us feel proud when they donate to the Food Bank. The contributions that come in never cease to amaze us."

