Banbury area primary school holds holiday performance - The Big Little Nativity

A Banbury area primary school school recently held its annual nativity play called The Big Little Nativity.

By Matt Elofson
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 4:14 pm

Pupils at Wroxton Primary School in the reception to year three classes (Kestrels and Eagles) performed the annual holiday play

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Mrs Gemma Ruffle, the teacher for the Kestrels class, said: "The children worked incredibly hard to learn all their lines, song words and actions. We are very proud of each and every one of them."

Pupils at Wroxton Primary School in the reception to year three classes (Kestrels and Eagles) performed the annual holiday play - The Big Little Nativity
BanburyEagles