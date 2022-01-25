Banbury area primary school boosts computing curriculum with free laptops
Ten laptops donated through Getting Oxfordshire Online mean primary pupils can learn about IT in the classroom at Wroxton Church of England Primary School.
Computing is a key part of the national curriculum at key stages one and two, helping to ensure that pupils become digitally literate – able to use, and express themselves and develop their ideas through, information and communication technology – at a level suitable for the future workplace, and as active participants in a digital world.
However, for small, rural primary schools like Wroxton, limited budgets mean it is a challenge to teach computing in the classroom. A donation of 10 laptops has changed this for the school.
The laptops will be used within school to support children with their learning across the curriculum, equipping them to use computational thinking and creativity to understand and change the world.
The school said: “Our current laptops are over six years old and many are no longer working. Being a small village school we have an extremely tight budget.
“Receiving these laptops for our school has been truly beneficial, and the process was efficient and simple. It means we will be able to continue to cover the computing curriculum whilst also supporting children in other curriculum areas.”
If your school or charitable organisation would like to refer disadvantaged people of any age to Getting Oxfordshire Online you can contact them online here: https://gettingoxfordshireonline.org/contact-us/