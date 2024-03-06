Banbury and Bicester College to welcome local community to Adult Education and Careers Fair this March

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fair will be hosted at the Broughton Road campus where visitors can learn more about:

Accredited courses

Adult Apprenticeships

Help getting back into work

Access to Higher Education (online)

Learning for Leisure

Working at Banbury and Bicester College

The event aims to give the local community access to professional support and information when job hunting, retraining or returning to education.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National World

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Adult Education team will be available to guide visitors through programmes at Banbury and Bicester College. These include Access to Higher Education, professional qualifications and Adult Apprenticeship programmes.

These accredited courses can support visitors returning to education, looking to upskill or hoping to increase their earning potential and fight the cost-of-living crisis. For those interested in Higher Education, Activate Learning achieved university status in 2021 and have a selection full and part-time degree courses.

For those looking to return to work, the Activate Learning Employability team will offer free training with an employability coach. They can support job search and interview skills, as well as essential job skills to build confidence including functional English, maths, digital and ESOL (English as a second language).

Activate Learning Human Resources team will detail what it’s like to work at college alongside providing further information on current vacancies at Activate Learning from entry through to director level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Visitors can also learn more about adult leisure courses in Oxfordshire. Learning for leisure programmes at Activate Learning offer a fun and relaxed environment, supporting mental wellbeing within the community.

Courses include pottery and ceramics, art and design, bike maintenance, sewing and textiles, print making and more.

Local employers will also be in attendance to chat with and promote their broad range of roles available in Banbury. Local companies will include Activate Learning and DCS Group.

In addition, visitors can experience talks and tours relevant to them throughout the Adult Education and Careers Fair event.

Advertisement

Advertisement